Many student groups at Paris Junior College host officer elections in the fall, including the Teacher Education Student Organization and Student Government Association.
TESO meets weekly and promotes teaching as a profession. The group reads to elementary students with Read to the Future and does other community service, participates in educational field trips, raises awareness of transfer opportunities to universities, and promotes literacy and mathematics in public schools. SGA is made up of the vice presidents of all other student organizations.
In addition to working with the faculty and administration, the group arranges the social calendar for the year, provides equitable representation for students, and plans implementation of programs and activities.
For information about student groups at Paris Junior College, contact Director of Student Life Kenneth Webb at kwebb@parisjc.edu.
