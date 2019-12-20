SATURDAY
Cas Haley Family and Friends: 7 p.m., Plaza Theater, 36 N. Plaza, all ages event. Sponsored by Known Name Roofing and Construction, Quality Care ER, Paris Coffee Company, BB Real Estate and Discount Wheel & Tire, for tickets visit cashaley.com.
High Strung Bluegrass: 4 p.m., jam; 5:30 p.m., High Strung; 7 p.m., Red River Reunion; 18 W. Hearne St., free admission, donations accepted, call 903-517-4939
DEC. 28
NETFEST Home for the Holidays: Acoustical acts including Max Jones, Merdith Crawford, Chris Rasco, Michael O’Neal, Daniel Westmoreland, Heather Little, Shane Rendon, Rantz Gibson and Maricia Keys, noon to close, Time Flies. 25 N. Main St.
FEB. 27
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theatre on the PJC campus.
Send listings to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
