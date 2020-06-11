JUNE 6 to JUNE 11
Paris Police Department
Anthony Jabari Akens, 34: Fugitive from justice-violation of parole, assault on a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 1- to 50 items/elder, failure to identify fugitive from justice.
Terry Lynn Dickerson, 33: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Nicholas Don-Paul Johnson, 36: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 34: Assault causing bodily injury/date/family/household member.
Courtney Tremayne Franklin, 36: Assault causing bodily injury.
Jimmy Dean Brown, 63: Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Destiny Stagner, 31: Criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 28 grams, public intoxication.
Jeremy Lynn Goree, 34: Criminal trespass/habitation/superfund/infrastructure.
Shan Carlyle Bryant, 51: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Eric Christian Swaim, 38: Violation of bond/protective order
Javkie Vanderburg, 48: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, resisting arrest/search/transport, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Alexus Raydawn Edwards, 20: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jordan Stephawn Holloway, 21: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Bryce Paul Beathard, 17: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Thomas Dale Wells, 31: Criminal trespass.
Cyle Eliah Dalton, 26: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Muyoshi Yumeji Minter, 43: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, open container, driving while license invalid.
Cody Joseph Flanary, 27: Driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Donovan Montgomery Mims, 24: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence (two counts), assault causing bodily injury/family violences, driving while intoxicated with a child.
Mandi Darlene Mulinix, 38: Judgment nisi/theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Michelle Marie Buerger, 52: Cruelty to livestock animals- neglect/overwork (21 counts), cruelty to livestock animals-physical abuse.
Christina Michelle Lovan, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams (three counts), bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Justin Kenny Horne, 25: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Mariah Shelby Jones, 28: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kenneth Chance Booker, 22: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Department of Public Safety
James Harold Sargent Jr., 60: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
