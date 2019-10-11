On Oct. 5, the North Lamar High School Marching Band competed in the 2019 Sounds of Fall Marching Contest in Princeton.
“With 30 bands competing in the prelims contest, which included two 2A bands, eight 3A bands, 11 4A bands, seven 5A bands, two 6A bands, and three recent state marching champions on the field, this was a very tough contest,” Assistant Director Jason R. Smith said.
“We were very proud of how our band performed Saturday,” said Randy Jones, North Lamar High School head band director. “The heat was very stressful on the kids. On the turf field, we literally had shoes melting and coming apart during the prelim performance, and our students just performed right through it. A testament to their fortitude and passion for what they are doing.”
After its preliminary performance, the band was in second place overall and was selected to perform in finals against the top 10 bands regardless of class for the title of Grand Champion. And with another great performance, the North Lamar Band held their position and finished second overall with the Color Guard being selected as the Best Color Guard at the contest.
“The color guard has been performing at a very high level doing one of the hardest routines I’ve written for the marching field,” said Cristian Gomez, North Lamar High School Color Guard instructor. “I’m very proud and glad they were recognized for their performance. They deserved it!”
Schools advancing to finals in result order were Canton, North Lamar, Mineola, Springtown, Royse City, Kennedale, Alvarado, Clark, Garland and Kaufman.
The North Lamar High School Marching Band will be competing Monday in Mineola with a prelims performance at 4:45 p.m. and Tuesday in Mt. Pleasant at 3:30 p.m.
