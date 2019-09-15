The Lamar County Human Resources Council provides food and aid for the elderly, homebound and financially disadvantaged of Lamar County. On Tuesday, the Lamar County Commissioner’s Court will certify a grant to the organization during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 North Main St.
Also on the agenda, the board will vote on an interlocal agreement between the county and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, in which Lamar County would provide up to $32,148 to the state agency.
The court will also vote on numerous contracts for the coming year, including a contract for pest control services and janitorial services in some county facilities.
