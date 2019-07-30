The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide free basic medical care and health screenings to uninsured East Texans at its upcoming East Texas Medical Outreach Day, scheduled for today.
The event, to take place at Clarksville High School, 202 S. Donoho St., will open at 8 a.m. and registration ends at 4 p.m.
Medical care to be provided will include home referrals, mental health services, student athlete physicals, children’s dental exams, and vaccines for adults and children. Dental exams will only cover fluoride and sealants, clients are asked to bring immunization records if vaccines are needed.
Screenings available will include hearing checks, cholesterol and blood sugar tests with a doctor’s referral, hearing and vision, asthma, HIV/AIDS and mammographies. Only 20 appointments for mammographies will be available.
Clients may be asked to wait several hours before they’re able to be seen, so clients are encouraged to bring snacks and water with them.
For information, call the Lennox Health Resource Center at 903-428-8500.
