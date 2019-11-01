Ghosts and goblins invaded Lamar County last night for a Halloween celebration that spanned the city of Paris and beyond.
Among the festivities was the annual Halloween celebration at the Sam Bell Maxey House. Children were able to enjoy spooky games and activities, including arts and crafts stations, puzzles, a Halloween variant of “pin the tail on the donkey” where blindfolded children tried to pin a spider on a web, a build-a-Frankenstein game and much more.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s just something we do for the community and the kids,” site manager Kaitlin Ammon said.
Now in its third or fourth year, Ammon said, the event has grown in popularity each year.
Sharlotte Grimes, 7, said she enjoyed the festivities, and had a good time with the arts and crafts tables offered at the event.
Candy with a Cop, Paris Police Department’s annual Halloween event, drew crowds of families eager to meet McGruff the Crime Dog and get candy from several dispatchers and police officers. Officer Curtis Graham said last year the department gave away 900 bags of candy — something they accounted for in this year’s numbers, which he estimated could reach 1,000 kids.
“We usually have a really good turnout with the kids. They enjoy coming up here, coming to the police department,” Graham said. “I have a lot of them that like to come up here and take pictures with us. They really enjoy it when you can call their costumes out; we have a good time with it. I like to see them and have fun with them.”
Parent Kendall Schardt said Candy with a Cop was her sons’ favorite event to attend every year, especially for her 7-year-old son King.
“That’s their favorite. That’s what they live for,” she said. “He wants to be a police officer when he grows up.”
The Kid’s Clinic on Stone Avenue, owned and operated by Josh and Traci Craig, also hosted Halloween festivities for current and future patients of all ages. In the parking lot of their new facility, the clinic had a bounce house, free candy and a Go Fish game that let children hook sweet treats from behind a sheet. This was an inaugural event for the clinic, which just opened this year.
“Good family entertainment on a nice, cool evening,” Josh said. “(Traci) was expecting 100 to 150 families to come by, so we bought plenty of candy.”
The Kid’s Clinic wasn’t the only health facility providing Halloween fun on Thursday. Quality Care ER hosted its second annual Trick or Treating event.
“The turnout has been incredible,” receptionist Anabel Monasterio said. “We’ve already had like 70 kids come through, and there’s still a few hours left.”
Families came decked out in their costumes to fill their bags with candy. And, as Monasterio said, they offered full-sized candy bars.
“It’s all full-sized, we don’t have any of the small candies,” she said.
Among the children who trick or treated at Quality Care ER was four-year-old Tylan Randall, dressed as the Black Panther from the Marvel superhero movie of the same same.
“He’s only seen the movie twice I think, but he loves it,” mother Lamesha Randall, sporting a Wakanda T-shirt, said. “He knew that’s what he wanted to go as.”
