OCT. 2 to OCT. 3
Paris Police Department
Matthew Kyle Sugg, 20: Theft of property, $100 to $750, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Ladarious Cassmere Prypr, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Joe Louis Wallace, Jr., 26: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury, motion to adjudicate guilt/terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Amanda Jean Oland, 28: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Rickey Lynn Spradlin, 35: District court commit/criminal nonsupport, motion to revoke/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Tonya Kaye Henery, 58: Bond surrender/forgery of a financial instrument/elderly, habitual offender, forgery of a financial instrument/elderly, bench warrant/forgery of a financial instrument, elderly.
Department of Public Safety
Justin Shane Welch, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
