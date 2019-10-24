On Sunday, Tailored Rides will host a Halloween event, with games, rides and even a horse costume parade, called “A Haunted Treat.”
This will be the equine therapy center’s fourth annual Halloween Fun Day. The costumed horse parade starts at 1:15 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to stay after for Halloween themed games, concessions and a bake sale, horse rides, dress-a-horse photo booth and more.
General admission is free. Some games do require a purchased ticket at the event, but nothing is over $5.
The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy Inc., 384 CR 42520.
