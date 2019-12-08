Gerald Dwain Howard

G. Dwain Howard, 76, of Murphy, Texas passed away at Faith Presbyterian Hospice on Nov. 26, 2019, after being diagnosed with untreatable cancer from an undetected melanoma that had spread to the brain, lungs and liver.
Dwain was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, to Gerald and Dorothy Howard.
Dwain leaves behind his loving wife, Diane Gentry Howard; daughters, Kim (David) Stafford, of Murphy, Karen (Bill) Hoedebeck, of Rowlett; grandchildren, Brandon (Lauren), Brittany (Junior), Peyton and Logan; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Harrison and Annalia; siblings, Tonya (Mike) Stewart, Treva Kennedy, Lesley (Leslie) Howard, Tami Howard, Barney (Mikah) Howard and Jarrod (Melanie) Howard; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother and father-in-law, Ray and Shirley Barnett, of Paris, Texas.
Mr. Howard was the nephew of Linda Rodgers, of Paris, Texas.
Dwain and Diane were members of First Christian Church, in Garland, Texas since Feb. 6, 1977. Dwain served as a deacon, elder and many other leadership positions. His life’s passion was his selfless devotion to his marriage and family. Dwain’s many interests included, deer hunting, horse racing and all types of creative avenues. The horse racing passion culminated in many trips to the horse racing super bowl of horses, The Breeder’s Cup. The past two years he belonged to the Lone Star Racing Club in Grand Prairie. Golf can’t be left out of this group – he loved it.
None of these prevented him from being a loving husband of 47 years, devoted father, father-in-law, and Papa to his grandchildren.
Family visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Charles W. Smith Funeral Home, 2925 Fifth St., Sachse, TX 75048. The service was held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church Garland, 115 South Glenbrook Drive, Garland, TX 75040.
