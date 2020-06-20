Frances Rozell of Fulbright, Texas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, June 19, 2020, at 84 years of age. She was born Willie Frances Mayes on Jan. 17, 1936, in Cuthand, Texas, to Raymond and Ruth Mayes.
Frances was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bogata, Texas. She was a loving wife, and mother to her two sons. While attending PJC she lettered in basketball, and she worked as a dental assistant. Frances was very instrumental in helping to establish the public library in Bogata, served on the Rivercrest school board and was active in the PTA at Rivercrest.
Frances leaves her husband, Neil Rozell of Fulbright, Texas; their two sons, David Rozell and his wife, Patsy, and Russell Rozell and his wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Mallory Larkin and her husband, Jonathan, Morgan Rozell, Cole Sheffield and his wife, Cheyenne, Jake Sheffield, and Garrett Sheffield and his wife, Emily; three great-grandchildren, Anniston Larkin, Riley Larkin and Case Sheffield; sisters-in-law, Mary Park and Donna Rozell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Randall, Douglas and Kenneth; sisters, Dovie and Pansy; and by her grandson, Dakota Joe Rozell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Chapel at Wood-Haggard Funeral Home in Bogata. Interment will follow at Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
