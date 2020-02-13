Carter BloodCare has scheduled blood drives in Paris in the coming days.
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ will host a drive from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 3535 Lamar Ave. in the church’s Outreach Center. For information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Richard Peace at 903-784-4288.
Paris Harley-Davidson will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at 2875 NE Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Logan Roberts at 903-784-4545.
For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
