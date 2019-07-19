William Marion Mitchell, age 80, of Bogata, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Tyler.
Marion was born on Sept. 28, 1938, in Bagwell, to Clyde and Margaret Tucker Mitchell.
He married his wife, Reba, on Oct. 12, 1957, they were married for 61 years.
Marion was the first person in Red River County to receive the American Farmers Degree in 1958. He was a longtime former Lamar Electric Co-op Board director. He was a former RRC Water Supply Board Director and also on the Federal Housing Directors Board. Marion was also a former longtime member of the Bogata Rodeo Association.
There wasn’t a piece of land in Red River County he didn’t know. He was a lifetime rancher and retired realtor. Marion was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed quail hunting and fishing and was known for raising English Setter Bird Dogs. Marion loved his friends and family and will be missed.
His parents preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at First Baptist Church, of Bogata. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church, of Bogata, with the Rev. George Spears officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Reba Robinson Mitchell, of Bogata; his son, Mark Mitchell and wife, Debbie, of Bogata; his grandson, Tim Peeples and fiancé, Dana Gilbreath, of Saltillo; numerous, great-grandchildren; his sister, Gail Smelser, of Bogata; a special nephew, Aaron Robinson and wife, Dee, of Clarksville; and his great-nephew, Jace Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bogata Cemetery Association, 104 Mt. Vernon Rd., Bogata TX. 75417.
Online condolences may be made to the Mitchell Family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
