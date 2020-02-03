Jan. 31 to Feb. 2
FD Assist Police
1:28 p.m. to 1:34 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
11:32 to 11:40 a.m., 2300 Jackson St.
11:46 to 11:58 a.m., 1332 Maple Ave.
9:24 to 9:30 p.m., 2250 Graham St.
12:06 to 12:27 a.m., 1164 Tudor St.
12:21 to 12:52 a.m., 750 Bonham St.
12:39 to 1 a.m., 241 Stillhouse Road.
4:45 to 5:03 a.m., 705 E. Sherman St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:29 to 1:29 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:30 to 1:30 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:35 to 1:35 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
11:37 to 11:57 a.m., 1704 W. Austin St.
First Responder-Paris
1:25 to 1:25 p.m., Clarksville St.
1:26 to 1:26 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:26 to 1:27 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:27 to 1:27 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:30 to 1:30 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:32 to 1:32 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
1:34 to 1:34 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
7:59 to 8:19 p.m., 1907 Lamar Avenue.
9:48 to 9:54 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
10:05 to 10:21, 3165 Clark Lane.
12:13 to 12:21, 550 SE 13th St.
3:02 to 3:10 a.m., 3505 LE Loop 286.
6:31 to 6:49 a.m., NE 35th St.
12:34 to 12:43 p.m. 3800 Lamar Avenue.
3:08 to 3:16 p.m., 1975 Walker St.
6:19 to 6:26 p.m. 2660 N. Main St.
7:24 to 8:49 p.m., Clarksville St.
12:14 to 12:34 a.m., 850 SE 40th St.
9:33 to 10:14 a.m., 160 NW 33rd St.
12:15 to 12:19 p.m., 2940 NW 19th St.
1:26 to 2:12 p.m., 670 SE 9th St.
4:36 to 5:07 p.m., FM 38/HWY 82.
5:31 to 5:37 p.m. 2151 Bonham St.
4:05 to 4:25 p.m., 520 Deshong Dr.
Vehicle Crash w/Injury
12:52 to 1:02 p.m., 1950 Lamar Avenue.
12:49 to 12:57 a.m., 2035 Spur 139.
HAZ-Mat Incident
12:45 to 1:01 p.m., 360 SW 16th St.
4:57 to 5:17 p.m., 975 SE 15th St.
Public Service
8:47 to 9:01 a.m., 840 S. Collegiate Dr.
7:55 to 8:10 a.m., 2820 Kessler Dr.
8:00 to 8:34 a.m., 2518 Bonham St.
1:57 to 2:24 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Rd.
1:17 to 1:32 a.m., 545 Laurel Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.