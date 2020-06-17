Mary Sue Edmonson (Memaw), 74, of Novice passed away peacefully in her home at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born on July 10, 1946 in Slabtown, to Clemmie Jo and Mary Louise Bradford.
She Married Robert Lee Edmonson on May 1, 1968 in Paris, Texas.
She waitressed in Paris for many years. If you were to ask anyone, she was one feisty woman but also the most loving and down to earth person you would ever meet. Though she was our Memaw, she’s most definitely Memaw to many others that came into her life.
Survivors include her three sons, Roy Edmonson, of Novice, Roger and wife, Lisa Edmonson, of Novice and Randy and wife, Valerie Edmonson, of Powderly, Texas; seven grandchildren, Rusty and wife, Christy Hamil, Kelli and husband,Thomas Luna, Levi Edmonson, Garrett Edmonson and Lacy Edmonson, Cassie Edmonson and Brittany Edmonson; 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Edmonson (Granddaddy); and her daughter, Belinda Edmonson Miller (Sissy); brothers, Danny Bradford, Clemmie Bradford Jr. and Larry Bradford; sister, Mavis Young.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Edmonson family at fry-gibbs.com.
