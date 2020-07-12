Myra Ford Shepard, 85, of Paris, died at 11:43 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Heritage House of Paris. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Marks officiating.
Burial will be in the Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery next to her loving husband, Jack. The family will receive friends in the foyer of the chapel following the service on Tuesday. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Myra was born March 28, 1935, in the Faulkner Community of Lamar County to Morris S. and Sallie Brown Ford.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1951. Myra married Jack Dale Shepard on July 12, 1953. Jack died on March 10, 2013, only four months prior to their 60th anniversary.
Myra owned and operated the Shepard Insurance Agency, the first female owned insurance agency in Paris, from 1969 until 1996.
She was an active member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Paris in which she held offices of secretary-treasurer and vice president. She was also a member of the Altrusa Club and the Business & Professional Women’s Club. Myra was also a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church.
After retiring from the insurance business, Myra had the urge to stay active. With the help of her husband and daughter, she opened the Carrousel Children’s Wear. Gently used baby and children’s items were available at a fraction of their original cost. After 15 years, the business was closed in order to spend time with her great-granddaughter, Jayden.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Morris L. Ford and Billy Morgan Ford; and one sister, Delma Ford Vaughan. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Kay Jordan and Leslie Jordan; granddaughter, Bryana Paige Latham and husband, Ricky; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Paige Latham and Kayden Jaxx Latham; one sister, Ann Ford; a twin brother, Marion H. “Pug” Ford and wife, Mariela of Cochabamba, Bolivia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Latham, Leslie Jordan, Larry Fodge, Larry Shepard, Harlan Brown and Dr. Ralph Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave., Paris, Texas 75460.
Online condolences may be made to the Shepard family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
