BOGATA — Multiple people have been taken for medical treatment after a truck crashed into a house Monday night, completely wrecking the newly rebuilt home, Bogata Fire Chief Jerry Hudson said.
A truck was traveling north on Highway 271 from Talco around 8:52 p.m. The male driver lost control, colliding with a telephone company building and then into a home in the 200 block of Paris Road, Hudson said. The home, in his words, was “totally demolished.”
The occupants of the residence, a man and two children, were home at the time of the wreck. They were evacuated and transported for a medical check, but there were no reports of injuries, Hudson said. The truck driver and passenger sustained injuries. The man was flown to Tyler and the woman was also transported, but Hudson was unclear about whether she was taken by air or ground ambulance. While he did not know the extent of their injuries, both people “survived the night,” he said.
Talco and Bogata fire departments responded, as well as Texas Department of Public Safety, Bogata Police Department and EMS. The exact cause of the wreck is unknown, Hudson said. Bogata Police Department is handling the case, and officers began the investigation this morning after spending hours cleaning up.
The home had just been rebuilt after a fire gutted it about a year and a half ago, Hudson said. The home was part of a federal housing program, and the family had just moved back in about a week ago, following construction.
