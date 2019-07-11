One video, titled “W.I.R.E.,” focuses on Workforce, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Education resources. “W.I.R.E.” highlights what many of these businesses need by showing Paris’ workforce and the physical resources that make Paris well-equipped to handle a business’s unique requirements.
The second, called “This is My Paris,” focuses on the people that live in Paris. Despite its smaller size compared to other cities in the region, Paris exhibits an incredibly diverse population that is welcoming to people from different walks of life. “This is My Paris” captures a quality-of-life indicator that can often be the key to a business’s final decision: a strong sense of community.
An additional video will be released in the coming weeks, according to the PEDC.
For information or to arrange an interview, contact the group’s executive director, Michael Paris, at 903-784-6964 or mparis@paristexasusa.com.
