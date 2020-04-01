Teaching without students physically present has its own mix of heartbreaks.
“You kind of feel helpless. Any other time, we would be all up in their business,” Detroit Middle School English/language arts teacher Darla Mayo said.
Since after the second spring break extension, many area teachers and education staff have turned on a dime to teaching in non-traditional ways. And now that Gov. Greg Abbott has extended school closures through May 4, the alternative methods are becoming the norm for education. At smaller schools, where the bond between teachers and students can be much stronger, this has made it harder to connect in some ways.
“We’re just people persons, and we don’t have our people,” Mayo said.
Because of the size of Detroit ISD, she said she is able to contact her students “constantly.”
“They are touching base with us,” Mayo said. “We (all the Detroit teachers), have a contact list, and if they don’t contact us, then we contact them.
“I’m making contact with all of my kids twice a week.”
A couple of the Detroit Middle School students were even in Florida when states started paying attention to the coronavirus outbreak, she said. One student’s dad works in Florida, and that student had to have an extended stay in the state. Another student is still in Florida, she said.
“It’s hard to cross those state lines, from what I’ve heard,” Mayo said.
At Blossom Elementary School, a few teachers went into their classrooms Wednesday for teaching supplies and to work on their lesson plans.
“It’s a different routine, we’re having to learn a different way to teach our kids,” Sharon Hostetler said. “We miss them, just talking to them, seeing their smiling faces and giving them hugs.”
The teachers said they understand how hard this is for the parents as well.
“And parents have been supportive,” Hostetler said. “Many of them are still working, so it’s harder for them to come home and teach school after they’ve worked all day.
“I had one of my kids tell their parents that’s not the way their teachers did it. I think everyone is learning together, and everyone is trying to support each other and just trying to be there and answer questions.”
And their smaller students are keeping in touch through social media as well, sharing pictures of what they are doing at home with their teachers.
“In our class Facebook pages, I had several that wanted to show me pictures,” Amy Wright said. “They had been fishing and things that they are doing in their lives. They had made art projects at home.”
The students are missing their teachers as well, they said.
“They are missing us, too,” Angie Story said. “Stacy found a spirit week (activity list), and yesterday it was Take A Picture Of Your Dog. Today it was your favorite sports team. It’s just to give them something to do, to make you feel like you’re not isolated.”
At Detroit, Mayo said the teachers actually planned their lessons for the rest of the year and posted them to Google Classroom, so students didn’t need to worry about missing a work packet or could even work ahead. All of the Detroit Middle School students also have Chromebooks, she said.
“So, the students were already familiar (with Google Classroom),” Mayo said. “So they weren’t confused at home.”
Almost all of the classes have workbook/textbook hybrids, and so lesson sheets can be torn out of the book and turned into the black and yellow box that sits out in front of the school, if they can’t do the lessons online.
“It’s really gone a lot smoother than we had anticipated,” Mayo said.
Most of the students have some kind of internet connection at home, she added, although the connection may not be the best where they live, but they are working around it. And, if students can’t get their lessons in, the teachers are understanding, Mayo said.
“We also completely understand (if they don’t finish), and we’re being very accomodating,” she said. “We don’t want our kids stressed out, and we don’t want our parents stressed out.
“We’re all in this together, and we all have to go on as we can.”
Teachers are also required to be available to their students during normal school hours, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., whether online or by phone.
“We are all available way beyond that,” Mayo said. “We’re pretty close to our kids.”
She said she’s gotten messages at 2 a.m., though she didn’t answer those until at least 6.
“Their sleep schedule is a little off,” Mayo said.
But, the students do miss their teachers.
“I want to go back, and they do, too,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.