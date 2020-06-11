11-12 50 meter butterfly Hutton Pointer (copy)

Hutton Pointer prepares to make her turn at the wall during the 11-12-year-old 50-meter butterfly race at Paris Aquatic Center in July 2015.

 The Paris News file photo

After weeks of delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Paris Aquatic Center is set to open Monday.

Limited to 50% occupancy under Texas reopening guidelines, the pool will be open Sunday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., then closed for Covid-19 cleaning from 4 to 5 p.m. and opened again from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the city. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, closed from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for sanitation and reopened from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Entrance to the pool will cost $3.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.