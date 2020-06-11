After weeks of delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Paris Aquatic Center is set to open Monday.
Limited to 50% occupancy under Texas reopening guidelines, the pool will be open Sunday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., then closed for Covid-19 cleaning from 4 to 5 p.m. and opened again from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the city. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, closed from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for sanitation and reopened from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Entrance to the pool will cost $3.
