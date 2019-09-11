Fire and Rescue

SEP. 10 to SEP. 11
First Responder-Paris
4:21 to 4:36 p.m., 4504th St. SW.
7:25 to 7:42 p.m., 429 NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:52 to 2:25 p.m., 4200 Lamar Ave.
Industrial Accident
5:28 to 5:37 p.m., 1325 36th St. NE.
Public Service
12:12 to 12:28 p.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
