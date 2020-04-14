Fannin County’s disaster proclamation will be in place through at least April 21 following Commissioners’ Court action this morning.
Fannin County currently has eight reported cases of the coronavirus, six of which have been verified by the Department of Health Services, according to County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III. The people in two of those cases are recovered and back to work, County Judge Randy Moore said.
Related to the coronavirus, the court moved to exempt first responders from the Emergency Family Medical Leave Expansion Act, and instead give them 80 hours of the emergency paid sick leave. In effect, the proclamation will allow first responders exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine for two weeks on paid leave.
The action made responders ineligible for the child care benefit associated with the Family Medical Leave Expansion Act. The decision is in line with other counties, and it was recommended by the sheriff’s department, County Auditor Alicia Whipple said.
Fannin County also raised its projected costs for the courthouse renovation projection $126,000. Work that had not been included in the original bid contributed to the increase. The courthouse renovation is part of a total $15 million bid, and the part in question will now cost $3,277,189 to complete. The goal is to return the courthouse to how it was in 1888.
The courthouse renovation has been underway since 2016, when voters passed a bond to pay for part of the project. Now, in 2020, the estimated completion year, the courthouse is still not finished.
“I’m just gonna say that just for everybody that is still on with us today, that right now we feel pretty good the way things are moving along with our current construction progress. There’s a few things that we’re looking at, and we’ll always continue to be looking at things with the courthouse restoration. But we appreciate all those that have been working on the project, even through the Covid-19 stuff,” Moore said.
Even during crisis, hope exists, as seen through the good acts of others, Moore added.
“Even in times like this when we have things like this going on and everybody is constantly thinking about this Covid-19 stuff, but there are some really positive things happening in our county. One of them is VPG making 180 gallons of hand sanitizer free of charge for the county to distribute to non-profit groups and such. And I’ll just tell you that’s a huge input into our county,” Moore said.
He also thanked the Bonham Family Drug, Brookshires, and a distillery in Denison for its help in providing supplies and other necessary objects to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.