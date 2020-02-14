L. Don Hager was born in Stamford, Texas on March 11, 1941, to Bill Hager and Bertha Mickler Hager.
Don was released by his loving family to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
He was reared in the Rockdale Community and attended Paint Creek schools until 1956 when he transferred to Stamford High school where he graduated in 1959. He married Tanis Smith from Stamford, Texas, on Sept. 8, 1962, in Avoca, Texas.
After graduation he became a Texas Highway patrolman and served in Fort Stockton until 1965. He then returned to UT Arlington to finish his BBA degree where he graduated in 1967. Upon graduation he became employed by the Federal Land Bank Association of Texas and in 1970 became president of the Paris, Texas Association. In 1973 their daughter, Letitia, was born.
Don retired from the bank in 1994 and pursued volunteer work with the Girl Scouts of America and the Boy’s Club of Paris as well as being a member of Providence Baptist Church. Don and Tanis resided in Paris until 2016 when they moved near Maypearl, Texas, to be closer to their daughter and family. Don loved to travel, hunt, fish, camp, study history and spend time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bertha Hager; one sister; and five brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tanis; his daughter, Letitia and her husband, Rusty Creech; three grandchildren, Cole, Clayton and Aubrey; and one sister, June Neff; as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.
Don’s family and friends will gather at Tankersley Funeral Home, 807 Columbia, Stamford, TX on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for visitation. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. at Avoca Baptist Church, Avoca, Texas, with Pastor Jay McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery west of Avoca, Texas, under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held after the burial for all friends and family. Weather and roads permitting it will be at the Hager/Smith farm. If roads don’t permit, an alternate location will be announced at services.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Texas Cowboy Reunion Oldtimers Association c/o Annette Wilson, 12233 CR 235 Avoca, TX 79503.
Memories and condolences may be shared at tankersleyfuneralhome.com.
