JAN. 14 to JAN. 15
Vehicle Fire
6:14 to 8:22 p.m., 110 S. Collegiate Drive.
First Responder-Paris
8:40 to 9a.m., 503 4th St. NW.
10:06 to 10:14 a.m., 3150 Dogwood Lane.
10:14 to 10:25 a.m., 4015 Lamar Ave.
12:33 to 12:50 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
2:26 to 2:41 p.m., 124 W. cherry St.
3:06 to 3:09 p.m., 1380 Clarksville St.
3:33 to 3:42 p.m., Lamar Ave.
3:41 to 3:59 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
4:39 to 4:53 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
4:59 to 5:17 p.m., 46th St. SW.
5:38 to 6 p.m., 1450 17th
St. NE.
3:06 to 3:24 1825 W. Kaufman St.
5:36 to 5:42 353 20th St. NE.
5:57 a.m., 825 S. Main St.
