Good morning, Red River Valley!
Much like yesterday's storm, today's chance for rain has all but dried up. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., but any storm activity will be isolated. Expect a mostly sunny, 88-degree day followed by a mostly clear, 72-degree night.
And then for you sun-lovers — it's a weekend of sunshine and 90-plus degree days. Thursday will have some clouds, so we'll have a mostly sunny 90-degree day. Friday will be sunny with a high near 92 with a repeat on Saturday for a high of 93. High pressure in place will keep a lid on activity we might see from the Gulf moisture riding in on south winds, but that warmer air will help to keep temps high even overnight. Expect lows of between 71 and 73.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
