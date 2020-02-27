Good morning, Red River Valley!
And what a chilly morning it is, but not for long. With the passage of Wednesday's cold front, the region will enjoy bright sunny skies today with a high near 55. Winds will come from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will dip to near freezing, about 36 degrees, though that's about 10 degrees warmer than the low this morning thanks to our southern winds.
Another cold front will approach tonight, turning the winds back to the north, but it'll be weak and it won't have the affect of Wednesday's front. In fact, Friday will be even warmer than today and the warming will continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Much like today, Friday will be sunny as the high rises to around 62 degrees. Saturday will get to about 69 degrees while Sunday is expected to break into the low 70s. Overnight lows will climb as well, falling only to around 59 degrees Sunday night.
Who else is ready for some warmth? Have a great Thursday!
