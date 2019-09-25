Another water main break Tuesday kept city work crews out on the street all day. It was the fourth break within a week, a seasonal challenge from late summer into fall, Public Works Director Jerry McDaniel said.
The break occurred at the 600 block of Lamar Avenue outside Paris Apothecary. Traffic was shut down completely from 8th to 6th streets, and a detour was set up as crews worked to fix the leak. As of about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, crews were clamping the line, McDaniel reported. The street was to be patched and the road reopened by the end of the business day, he estimated.
The final estimate of water loss was not known at the time. McDaniel estimated the repair would cost about $4,500.
“Different seasons of the year can cause breaks,” he said. “It’s a seasonal thing.”
The department repaired three water main breaks across the city last week, the department reported — two leak emergencies and one non-emergency leak, interim city manager Gene Anderson said. The first emergency leak was at 13th Street NW. The department had the leak fixed by noon and the hole covered up by 3 p.m. Thursday. It caused a water loss of 8,000 to 10,000 gallons.
The second emergency water leak was at 1415 20th St. NE, and it caused a loss of about 2,500 gallons of water, but was repaired by 11 a.m. Thursday. The third leak, located at 20th Street SE and Cleveland Street, was an old water line the department will fix this week, Anderson said.
Water mains can malfunction due to age, corrosion and/or weather changes, McDaniel said. The city works to address breaks as quickly as they can when they are notified.
