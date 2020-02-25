Jerred DeWayne Sulsar, 38, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Jerred was born on Sept. 24, 1981, in Paris.
He never met a stranger. The truth of that statement has been documented by the countless pictures that have been shared by his loved ones, all containing his infectious smile and larger than life personality. Whether Jerred was teaching a spin class at the local gym, giving someone a boost of confidence with a new hair makeover, being a loving uncle, winning dance battles, lifting someone’s spirits with his sense of humor, or getting down and dirty in the welding shop, Jerred always gave 110%. He went beyond his comfort zone, and many times, beyond everyone else’s, in the best way possible. That’s what we loved about him. We often hear about people who light up a room when they enter, but Jerred really did. His presence was always felt, and every meeting felt like reuniting with a best friend. His diversity of friends and loved ones was so much larger than many people could ever imagine.
Jerred was passionate about life, to a degree that was off the charts. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains of Colorado, which inspired him to paint a mural on his bedroom wall in Paris to remind him of his life that was lived in Denver. The later days of Jerred’s life led him to seek God, and a new appreciation for life’s meaning poured over him. Jerred experienced a spiritual awakening and growth in maturity in the last couple of years that made his friends and family very proud. He was keenly aware that finding one’s place in the world is hard but also rewarding. Jerred will be greatly missed, but his journey is only beginning, and we hope to all see him again.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lynn Sulsar.
Survivors include his mother, Cynthia Mills, of Independence, Missouri; brothers, Justin Erikson and wife, Kayce, of Grain Valley, Missouri, Michael Schaedler and wife, Scheena, of Missouri and Jeffrey Mills; a sister, Jessica Roberts and husband, Kenneth, of Paris; grandmother, Sue Sulsar, of Paris; aunts and uncles, Sandy Deupree and husband, Alan, of Paris, Andy Sulsar, of Reno, Tammy Sulsar, of Paris and Tony Sulsar and wife, Anne, of Bells; a number of cousins, including, Chris Yates, Chad Yates, Britney McElyea, Shelby Ford, Brianna Gibson and Breeonna Overman; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.