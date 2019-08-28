AUG. 27 to AUG. 28
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:43 to 7:45 a.m., 1455 4th St. SW.
9:13 to 9:52 a.m., 707 Lamar Ave.
9:46 to 9:58 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
6:50 to 7:01 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
8:40 to 9:16 a.m., 2507 Hubbard St.
9:49 to 10:06 a.m., 3396 Clarksville St.
1:33 to 1:51 p.m., 1775 FR 195.
5:53 to 4:39 p.m., 409 E. Washington St.
8:59 to 7:05 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
3:40 to 3:58 a.m., 415 York St.
5:27 to 5:50 a.m., 320 Stoe Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:02 to 7:31 a.m., 4482 Highway 19/24.
7:16 to 7:31 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
