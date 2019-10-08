In a stunning portrait of justice married with mercy, the Guyger case has drawn to a close.
It’s my opinion that our judicial system worked as it was meant to. The district attorney looked at the evidence and decided Guyger should be charged with murder, rather than manslaughter or criminal negligence. A balanced, diverse jury listened, deliberated, decided. For the first time in 46 years, a Dallas police officer was tried for killing a civilian, and judgement based on concrete evidence was given.
But beyond that, we saw a stunning display of mercy and forgiveness that is rare and often forgotten in our ever-divided days. The victim’s brother, Brandt, addressed Guyger directly from the witness stand.
He told Guyger that his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she asks God for forgiveness, she will get it.
“I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you,” he said to Guyger. He then asked the judge, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?”
The judge said he could. Brandt and Guyger stood up, met in front of the bench and hugged. In a moment when the family could have left the courtroom in vindictive triumph, they chose to bridge an unforgiving situation with mercy and kindness to a woman who did not deserve it. It’s a remarkable portrait of forgiveness and light after a tragedy.
As someone who works in news and often covers crime, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when I constantly see, read and hear the worst about people. As a journalist, I sometimes encounter people at the lowest points of their lives: the mother who has lost a child, the family who has lost their home, people who have lost their very lives.
But I also find people at their best: people who give sacrificially to help others, who offer acts of assistance and mercy, who change the lives of others through kindness and care, who sacrifice everything to do the right thing. It is those stories that deserve to be recognized as much as the wrongdoings or low points. Those stories are encouraging and make me want to stick around.
We, or at least I, can sometimes look to the letter of the law to fix everything. But sometimes it can’t bridge the divide, and only deepens it. While the law is to be respected and should be followed, and the win of justice in the Guyger case should be celebrated, perhaps we can place too great an emphasis on it.
It is often easy to focus exclusively on the politics or legality of cases like Guyger’s, when in reality these cases also deal with people — in all their mess, in all their glory. Politics and legality have their place, as do forgiveness and mercy that bridge the divide, radically.
I too need to be reminded of this. Often.
