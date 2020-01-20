Good morning, Red River Valley!
Brrrr! It's a chilly start to the work week this morning but fear not, for the sun will come out to warm us up. Area temperatures last night dropped to as low as 29 degrees thanks to clear skies and winds from the north. Don't be surprised to see areas of patchy frost before 8 a.m. Clear skies will continue, allowing the sun the chance to get us up to about 50 degrees.
Tonight also will be clear as the low drops to around 30. That will lead us into a dry, seasonable Tuesday with a high of about 46 as cool air from the north is reinforced by a shortwave low from the west. That also will allow for the development of clouds late Tuesday, although the atmosphere is likely to lack the necessary moisture for rain before the evening. Tuesday night will have a 40% chance of showers under a mostly cloudy sky with a low around 35.
Rain remains likely Wednesday, along with an occasional thunderstorm. Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 41 and a 70% chance for rain. That'll rise to 80% through the evening as we lose only a degree or two for the overnight period.
Until then, we have a beautifully sunny Martin Luther King Jr. Day to enjoy. Make the best of it!
