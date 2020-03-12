Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 25 years in Paris with construction underway on house number 24 at 946 6th St. SE..
“When it’s dried in, we will begin framing our 25th home right next door,” Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity executive director Judy Martin said. “Building the 25th home in our 25th year is pretty neat.”
Volunteers began framing in the rain Monday morning, and within six hours all four outside walls of the house at 946 6th St. SE were standing, Martin said.
“It’s amazing what a group of talented volunteers can do.” she said.
Organized in 1993, the local Christian-based organization affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International
in 1995.
Since that time, 23 low income residents have put in the required 300 hours of “sweat equity” to qualify for a home of their own with low monthly payments.
Potential homeowners work side by side with volunteers on Saturdays and Mondays from 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m.
“You don’t have to be an experienced carpenter to volunteer,” Martin said. “Just show up at the work site, and we will find you something to do.”
Volunteers who can’t do a lot of manual labor help by cleaning around the work site, or even by bringing lunch for the other volunteers.
Habitat is funded locally by grants, donations and mortgage payments from homeowners.
“Five of our homes have been paid off, and we hold the mortgages on all the rest,” Martin said. “Our homeowners are very faithful and caring, and they take good care of their homes.”
In 2010, the group changed its name from Paris Habitat for Humanity to Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity in order to reach out into the county with its “A Brush With Kindness” painting program.
“This painting season we still need applicants for homes to be painted,” Martin said. “Anyone in Paris or in Lamar County who is lower income, elderly, or disabled who owns their home can contact the Habitat office to receive an application.”
In celebrating its 25 years, every $25 donation to a “I Helped Built It” fund qualifies the donor to enter a drawing for a special prize at the end of the year, Martin said. Donations can be sent to 170 8th St. SE, Ste A, Paris, Texas 75460. For more information, call 903-783-0599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.