COOPER — Members and spouses of Delta Soil and Water Conservation District No. 443 gathered at The Fish Place in Pecan Gap to honor Ed and Karen Pickard for his 31 years of service as a valued board member. Ed was presented a plaque of appreciation for his dedication and service to the board throughout his tenure as a board member.
Ed served as secretary-treasurer of the board for many years.
"Ed has been an invaluable part of our board for 31 years and we appreciate his hard work," Chairman Clyde Waters said.
Jennifer Dwyer of Ben Franklin was appointed to represent subdivision 5 of the Delta Soil and Water Conservation District, headquartered in Cooper.
Dwyer co-operates a certified grass-fed cattle ranch focusing on cow/calf through finishing to slaughter. In addition to her agricultural enterprise, Dwyer is also co-owner of The Emma Grace bed and breakfast in Cooper and The Lofts 110.
Dwyer is a current member of Cooper FFA Alumni, NorthEast Texas CattleWomen, Cooper Lions Club, American Grassfed Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Farm Bureau, and is a passionate NRCS Earth Team volunteer.
Dwyer received the Texas NRCS Earth Team Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018.
“The Delta SWCD’s purpose if to make available to local landowners and operators technical, financial and educational resources to help them to better conserve the soil, water and related resources which they manage or own,” Waters said.
The Delta Soil and Water Conservation District is a political subdivision of state government and is divided into five subdivisions. Subdivision five’s boundaries include the northwestern portion of Delta County.
“We want to welcome Jennifer as a member of our board of directors. As a member of our board, she will be playing a significant role in helping our district to provide technical assistance to our district cooperators who wish to implement conservation programs on their land,” Waters said.
