Both Liberty National Bank locations will temporarily close their lobbies starting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, bank officials said.
“We will reopen our lobbies as soon as it is safe to do so. We will continue to support our employees, customers and communities in every way that we can during this period,” a news release states.
The bank’s drive-ins will be open for normal operation, and employees will be available to offer customers remote help. The Downtown Mini-Bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; the Downtown Drive-In will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and the Collegiate Branch Drive-In will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Limited in-person appointments are available for customers needing loans, new account services, safety deposit box access and bookkeeping services. To schedule an appointment, call 903-785-5555.
“Our goal is to continue offering full service banking, with limited lobby access to protect our employees and our community,” the bank’s release states. “We appreciate your patience as wait times may increase. As always, ATM’s, online banking, mobile and telephone banking will still be available 24/7 for your convenience. Our loan officers remain ready to discuss your existing loans or new loan requests, via telephone and e-mail during this time. Thank you for choosing Liberty National Bank.”
