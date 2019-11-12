The Biardstown Volunteer Fire Department raised approximately $2,100 from a barbecue supper on Saturday night, according to Travis Skidmore.
The department has about four fundraisers a year, he said, and work to “serve good food,” regardless of how prices have gone up.
“We had a good time tonight,” Skidmore said. “We are one of 19 volunteer fire departments, and several representing that helped us.”
The next fundraiser will be a chili supper in January or February, he said.
