The Biardstown Volunteer Fire Department raised approximately $2,100 from a barbecue supper on Saturday night, according to Travis Skidmore. 

The department has about four fundraisers a year, he said, and work to “serve good food,” regardless of how prices have gone up. 

“We had a good time tonight,” Skidmore said. “We are one of 19 volunteer fire departments, and several representing that helped us.” 

The next fundraiser will be a chili supper in January or February, he said. 

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

