Completing a full college course in just eight weeks helps students finish a certificate or degree faster at Paris Junior College.
The flex term starting March 16 offers a wide range of workforce and academic classes. Those wishing to register should sign up soon, as Paris Junior College will be closed for spring break from March 9 to 13.
Online courses are available system-wide at the college, including many that are part of the State of Texas Core Curriculum.
Those eight-week online courses include: Art appreciation; anatomy and physiology for medical assistants; beginning Spanish I; business correspondence and communication; composition I or composition II; federal or Texas government; general psychology; introduction to mass communications; introduction to sociology; introduction to theater; learning framework; lifespan growth and development; medical terminology I; microbiology for non-science majors; music appreciation; nutrition and diet therapy; pharmacology for health pProfessionals; public speaking; and US history I or II.
Face-to-face classes offered in Paris are: Basic electrical theory; clinical - nursing assistant/aide and patient care assistant/aide; correctional systems and practices; guitar, keyboard or voice (one-on-one instruction); introduction to blueprint reading for welders; introduction to electrical safety and tools; introduction to welding using multiple processes; and special topics in nursing assistant/aide (Note: must have instructor permission prior to registration).
Late registration will continue on March 16, the first day of the flex term. For information, call 903-782-0425.
