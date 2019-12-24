Paris Regional Medical Center has set a new standard for patient care through drug administration.
The hospital recently administered a drug, TPA, the first treatment for acute ischemic stroke to receive Food and Drug Administration approval, to a stroke patient in the emergency room. TPA helps to restore blood flow to brain regions affected by a stroke, thereby limiting the risk of damage and functional impairment, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The national standard is to administer the drug in 60 minutes or less. The ER team successfully met the goal, administering the drug in 23 minutes.
“There’s a big drive nationally to improve quality of patient care, and drug administration is certainly part of that,” ED Director Amber Knepp said.
“It’s something we’re really proud of, and faster medication means faster resolution of patient symptoms.”
“This is truly remarkable and is absolutely an educational moment our community can benefit from,” said Savannah Abbot, director of marketing and communications for Paris Regional.
TPA is a clot-busting drug that’s administered via IV drip to stroke patients. The process is complex, however, requiring multiple scans and medical consultation before the drug can be given, Knepp said.
Knepp praised the team that assisted the patient.
“We have an incredible, strong group of nurses in our ER, some of them with more than 30 years of experience. To retain nurses that long is a miracle, and they are highly experienced in providing quality care to patients,” she said.
The nurses push themselves to improve the quality and speed of service for every patient that comes in the door, Knepp said.
