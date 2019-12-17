Sharon Winn Beassie, 63, of Powderly, Texas, went home to be with the Lord and entered eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mrs. Beassie is preceded in death by her parents, George “Jr.” Winn and Gloria Jean Winn, of Oakdale, Louisiana; and her granddaughter, Tori Anne Beassie, of Powderly, Texas.
Sharon was married to Rockford “Rocky” Dean Beassie for 45 years and shared their lives in Oakdale, Louisiana, Oakley, California and Powderly, Texas.
They raised four sons, Chad Beassie, Dean Beassie, Chris Beassie and Zeb Beassie; and are survived by six grandchildren, Olivia Beassie, Brianna Beassie, Alex Beassie, Dalton Beassie, Faith Beassie and Brooke Beassie.
