Fire and rescue

OCT. 24 to OCT. 25

FD Assist Police

8:26 to 8:50 a.m., 1505 Clarksville St.

First Responder-Paris

12:39 to 12:45 p.m., 34 Clarksville St.

5:01 to 5:20 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

6:04 to 6:11 p.m., 1142 Fairfax St.

9:03 to 9:17 p.m., 2556 Bonham St.

10:01 to 10:19 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

4:17 to 4:34 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.

4:57 to 4:59 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

12:25 to 12:42 p.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.

3:11 to 3:24 p.m. 7700 FR 38 N.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.