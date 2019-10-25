OCT. 24 to OCT. 25
FD Assist Police
8:26 to 8:50 a.m., 1505 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
12:39 to 12:45 p.m., 34 Clarksville St.
5:01 to 5:20 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
6:04 to 6:11 p.m., 1142 Fairfax St.
9:03 to 9:17 p.m., 2556 Bonham St.
10:01 to 10:19 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
4:17 to 4:34 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
4:57 to 4:59 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:25 to 12:42 p.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
3:11 to 3:24 p.m. 7700 FR 38 N.
