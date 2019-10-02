For first responders like firefighter Darren Lane, the annual Texas Night Out event is a way to get out in the community, connect with new faces and promote friendly relationships between first responders and those they serve.
“It’s important for us to come out and connect with people so they get to know us for more than just working at an accident or putting out fires,” Lane said.
Texas Night Out brought together police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, EMS and more for a night of free food, activities and a bicycle giveaway. The Department of Transportation brought out a drunk driving simulator and drunk goggles for people to try, the AirEvac team showed off their helicopter, patrol cars and ambulances were on display, there was a bounce house for children and plenty of hotdogs to go around.
“It’s awesome. It brings the neighborhood together,” attendee Tiffany Simpson said. “It’s good community outreach. All the tables are pretty good, and (my daughter) did the slide, and she liked it.”
Event organizer Curtis Graham with Paris Police Department said he was happy with the event turnout. This was his third year planning the event, and it looked like there was a pretty good crowd this year, he said.
“Just for people to show up and show their support for the first responders and come out and get to know us, get to know their community, it’s great,” he said. “The goal is to let them know the stuff we provide for them, come out and have a good time, get to know everybody.”
Paris EMS was in attendance, giving out stickers and sharing safety and injury prevention tips. The department wanted to emphasize putting faces with names and showing people that first responders are people just like them.
“The goal is to be seen and share with anyone who shows up, especially the kids, safety, injury prevention, so that we don’t see them in the back of the ambulance,” EMS Director Kent Klinkermann said. “Anything that’s going to let the kids and the citizens get up close and see that we’re just people, just doing a specific job, and maybe it’ll make it easier next time something happens.”
Lane said opportunities to meet families, especially children, at community outreach events was always a positive thing.
“Get out here with the community, put a face with a name, that’s always important and helps us serve them better,” he said.
Robert Tally, who works code enforcement for the City of Paris, helped set up the event and said he comes every year to help out.
“It’s a great event, always love seeing the kids out,” he said. “Most importantly, everything is free. All families can come out here and have a good time at a family event. It helps teach our kids the value of seeing first responders as helpers, and having all the first responders in one place shows people we’re unified, as citizens.”
