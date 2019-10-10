Paris police say a wreck this morning in the 2300 block of SW Loop 286 ended with a fatality.
At 6:39 this morning, police officers along with fire and EMS responded to the scene in regards to a motor vehicle accident. Officers found that both vehicles were traveling east bound on Loop 286.
An eighteen wheeler truck tractor and trailer had stopped at the railroad crossing on SW Loop 286. A 2015 Toyota passenger car failed to stop and ran into the rear of the eighteen wheeler. The driver of the passenger car, Ashley Brook Lester, 25, was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center and later died from her injuries, according to the police. The driver of the tractor truck did not receive any injuries.
The Paris Police Department accident investigation team is currently investigating the crash, said Lt. Doug Thompson.
