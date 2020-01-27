The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition organized a local Point-In-Time Count of the homeless population last Thursday. The counts are held all across the nation on the same day to gather crucial data to better understand and help the homeless in our communities.
PIT Chair for the Lamar County count, LCHC secretary Jenny Wilson said several people spread out over Paris to count.
"We had over 20 volunteers last Thursday go out and conduct the surveys beginning at 7 a.m. and canvasing the city throughout the day," she said. "We could not have done it without the help of those agencies directly serving the homeless population in our community including the New Hope Center, the Downtown Food Pantry, IMPACT, That House and the Salvation Army."
Wilson estimates that approximately 50 individuals were surveyed with just 17 being counted as "sheltered" at the New Hope Center.
In addition to completing the online survey, participants were given 2-1-1 backpacks filled with items such as food, gloves, hats, blankets and hygiene items. These items were donated by the United Way of Lamar County, the RAM Foundation, the New Hope Center, the Downtown Food Pantry and LCHRC Meals on Wheels.
For more information on how to become a volunteer with the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition, visit the Facebook page or call 903-784-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.