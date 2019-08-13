George Wayne Barber, 83, of Paris, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare Center.
A graveside service has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Little Vine Cemetery, with Ralph Crews officiating. No formal visitation has been scheduled. Friends may pay their respects to the family at 815 S. Collegiate Drive.
Wayne was born on Oct. 15, 1935, in Lamar County, Texas, to George and Flora McFatridge Barber. He worked as a truck driver for Paris Lumber.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Nicholson; son, Tommy Barber; grandchildren, Brian Huneycutt, Ashley Nicholson and Misti Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Trey and Corey Anderson, Lila and Landon Laning and Isbella and Jesus Juarez; two brothers, Joe Barber and Vicky Barber; and sister, Shirley Madden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Francis Barber; brother, William Barber; sisters, Jewel McCarter and Kathy Casey,
Pallbearers will be Jerry McCarter, Johnny McCarter, Chuck Morris, Dickie Basinger, Brice Basinger, and Paul Stansell. Honorary pallbearer will be Boyd Cunningham.
Online condolences may be sent to the Barber family at fry-gibbs.com.
