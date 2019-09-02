A “troubadour” is “a traveling poet who writes verse to music.” The word’s synonyms — minstrel, singer, balladeer — are an apt description of Paris native Leslie Satcher, who actually wrote “Troubadour,” the hit song recorded by George Strait.
Satcher’s Paris roots are deeply embedded somewhere under a choir loft chair in Immanuel Baptist Church, where she first began to discover her singing voice and love for music. She later sang for Paris High School musical productions and began to learn to play the guitar.
During her time at Paris Junior College, she enjoyed time out with her friends by dancing the night away to country classics by the likes of Gene Watson, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gatlin Brothers and Don Williams at places like The Elks Lodge.
Satcher had dreams of being a singer and a songwriter and a traveler telling stories; a “troubadour.” In 1988 she stepped out of Paris and went to Nashville. Music Row quickly recognized her gift with lyrics and melody, and she was signed to a music publishing company as a professional staff songwriter. Later, she was signed to Warner Brothers as a recording artist for that all-elusive “record deal.”
Reel forward 30 years, and Satcher has traveled the world and continues to do so. She has performed coast to coast and border to border across the United States, Canada and has toured England and Australia. In every single show she does in every place around the world, Satcher talks about Paris and how the town, its people and her family molded her into who she is today.
Songs she has written have been recorded by Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Gretchen Wilson and Trisha Yearwood. And that’s only a handful of the major recording artists that have found gold in her songs. As a Texan, Leslie is proud to have had her songs recorded by notable Texas Music artists like Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers and Aaron Watson. And she’s even had her songs recorded by the aforementioned; Gene Watson, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gatlin Brothers and Don Williams.
The music has come full-circle, as they say. That makes it only natural that Satcher would come back to the place where it all started: Paris, Texas. Specifically, the Elks Lodge.
On Sept. 20, the Elks Lodge will open its doors to members and guests at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. At 7 p.m., Satcher and her songwriting partner of over 25 years, Nashville hitmaker Phillip White, will take the stage to bring a new twist on the typical “songwriter show.” Their new “A Poet and a Troubadour” show is now booking a nationwide tour with a recent successful kick-off in the musically world-renowned Muscle Shoals, Alabama. That would be Phillip’s home stompin’ grounds.
White has spent the last 20-plus years writing songs for some of the biggest artists in the business. George Strait, Luke Bryan, Chris Ledoux, Vince Gill, Bonnie Tyler, Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, Wynonna, Reba, Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Josh Turner and Neal McCoy are some of the artists that have recorded Phillip’s work.
Among these include the 2003 ACM song of the year “I’m Movin’ On”; The Theme song for Reba’s self-titled hit TV show “I’m A Survivor” and Blake Shelton’s “Nobody But Me.”
So far this year, Satcher and White have seen their songs recorded by George Strait, Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Vince Gill, Stevie Nicks, Joe Walsh, Cody Johnson and many more.
Tickets for Leslie Satcher & Phillip White’s “A Poet and a Troubadour” on Sept. 20 at Elks Lodge 2433 in Paris are available now at www.universe.com/elks.
