Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're likely to start the day with patchy fog, which could last until around 10 a.m. Otherwise, today will be cloudy as the high gets near 73. Much of that warmth will ride in on south southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.
Rain may return tonight - there's a 50% chances of showers. The low should fall to around 64 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky as southeast winds pick up to 10 to 15 mph.
"The upcoming week will be rain-free and warm as zonal flow, transitioning to weak upper level ridging (high pressure) by Thursday, influences North and Central Texas," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.
A Pacific front with an upper level low is expected to sweep across the region from west to east Thursday, but it shouldn't have much affect besides ushering in drier air. This week we'll see a warming trend with highs getting about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
We could definitely use the break from the moisture, which has kept drought at bay, but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. It's Monday, the nation is nearly shutdown, but you can still make today great!
