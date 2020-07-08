Marsha Di’Ann Dennis, 58, of Sumner, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bob Seale, the Rev. Mark Hutchison and the Rev. Wade White, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Marsha, the daughter of Billy Wayne Dennis and Margie Pearl Parson Dennis, was born on June 27, 1962, in Paris.
She graduated from North Lamar High School in 1980 and Paris Junior College in 1982. Marsha received her BA degree in English and Journalism from East Texas State University in 1984. She did her student teaching in Cooper. In 2000, she received her MS degree in secondary and higher education. She began working in the writing lab at Paris Junior College and later became an instructor in the English and Literature Department. Her career at Paris Junior College began in Jan. of 1989, and spanned 29 years before her retirement due to failing health in May of 2018.
She was the faculty sponsor of Pi Theta Kappa at Paris Junior College. Marsha led that group in the Relay for Life many years. She was active in several professional organizations and was an avid supporter of the athletic teams at Paris Junior College, especially basketball. She enjoyed the interaction with her students and colleagues. Marsha enjoyed being an academic advisor to her students.
She was a life-long member of the Mt. Tabor-Sumner United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included cooking, collecting recipes, cooking big dinners for family gatherings, traveling, shopping, and cross stitch of which there is a large Masonic emblem she cross stitched hanging in the Masonic Lodge at Garretts Bluff.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Dennis, on July 26, 2016; and aunts and uncles, Sharon Green, Jerry and Martha Dennis and Rocky Ford.
Survivors include her father, Billy Dennis, of Sumner; one sister, Michelle Sleeper and husband, Joey, of Sumner; a nephew, Caleb Sleeper and wife, Kaitlyn and their daughter, Elizabeth; aunts and uncles, James N. “Bill” Parson, Jeanne Ford, Mary Roberts and husband, Larry, Judy Ward, Gary “Buster” Parson and wife, LaTonne and Frank Green; numerous cousins whom she was very close to and one cousin, Susan Lopez, whom she considered a sister. Marsha was Godmother to Sabrina Preas and Caleb Sleeper. She was also survived by a plethora of friends.
