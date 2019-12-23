CLARKSVILLE — The melody of “Silent Night” floated through the sanctuary Saturday night at First Presbyterian Church. Dozens of small candles glowed in the darkness as congregants sang the refrain.
For organist Jim Clark, the candlelight service means Christmas — and has meant so since he was a boy.
“We’ve been combined doing this for 15, almost 20 years,” he said. “This means Christmas to me. Brings people together in the community for one type of service, to celebrate Christmas in Clarksville.”
The Lessons and Carols program includes classics such as “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” More challenging pieces included “Little Lamb” and “Song of the Angels,” choir director Claire Jessee said. But she was impressed by the choirs’ performance.
“I think it’s the best we’ve ever sounded,” she said proudly. “The Spirit was among us.”
Visitors from Paris, Texarkana and Oklahoma were in attendance, Clark said.
The two choirs from First Presbyterian and McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church united to make a group of 17 singers. They had been practicing since October, Clark said.
Jessee has been directing the program for 15 years. She said she always enjoys the program because it brings in familiar faces.
“It’s an honor and a privilege,” she said. “I usually don’t see (choir members) besides this time of the year, because we all don’t live in the same place. It’s just a time-honored tradition that goes on and on.”
Jessee tries to make a varied program that fits with the scripture readings, mixing classics and contemporaries. The choir is always happy to learn the songs and participates wholeheartedly, she said.
“They’re just wonderful people, they’re responsive, they always attend rehearsals,” she said. “They’re just a fine group of folks.”
The Rev. Michael Rowe gave short lessons, the prayer and the blessing, and Aaron Vander Schaaf gave the welcome and benediction. The men gently urged congregants and visitors to let the hymns remind them to celebrate Christ’s coming and salvation.
“In this service, we hear and receive the good news of the birth of Christ, and we offer to God our thanksgiving in the joyful singing of carols,” Rowe said in his prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.