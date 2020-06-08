Richard Taylor Willingham

Richard Taylor “Tug” Willingham, 27, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Richard, the son of Richard D. Willingham and Melissa Wilson Willingham, was born on Sept. 5, 1992, in Quitman, Texas.
He was home schooled during his elementary years and then attended the Paris Independent School District. He received his GED from Paris Junior College. Richard enjoyed playing the guitar and was an avid artist.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his parents, Richard and Melissa Willingham, of Paris; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
