Texas driver's license offices will gradually reopen with limited services starting May 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
The first reopening phase includes Northwest and West Texas offices followed by South and Central Texas offices on May 29 and North and Southeast Texas offices on June 3, according to a news release.
The limited services that will be offered include: applying for a Texas driver's license, learner’s permit or ID card and scheduling a drive test. Services will only be offered with an appointment, according to the release.
The Texas Department of Public Safety — which runs the driver license offices — will launch an appointment system Friday through which people can book an appointment up to six months in advance.
