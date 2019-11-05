It’s Election Day for Texans, and 10 propositions are on the ballot this year for citizens to cast an opinion. Let’s make the most of the opportunity to make our voices heard — an opportunity many across the world envy, an opportunity many protect with their very lives.
For a recap of those 10 propositions, you can see Monday’s article, “Election Day is Tuesday,” which did a wonderful job of explaining what’s up for grabs and why it matters. After all, the first step to voting is being informed. Propositions this year cover a diverse range of topics, from water bills to K-9 adoption. If you care about something, it’s probably on there.
Because I work in news, I could wax poetic for hours about the benefits of being an informed voter. I acknowledge it’s easier for me to preach this as I’m immersed in news/politics almost 24/7 and am out in surrounding communities regularly, seeing legislation in real time. While you don’t need to be a reporter or read the news constantly to be an informed voter, we have the opportunity to have our voices heard — and a sharpened perspective is a lot more effective than white noise.
My co-workers and I also have a courtside seat to these things, in a sense: We often see behind the scenes on a local level, watching governing bodies pass legislation, build budgets, present amendments and discuss problems. I don’t know many people who could sit through eight-hour budget sessions for three days straight, painstakingly ensuring every number matched and every detail was right (ask Tommy Culkin about it. He’s a champ).
In other words, we sometimes see how the sausage is made. We learn more than we ever thought would be necessary about things, like the cost of culvert covers or the pros and cons of treating city streets with a specific brand of insecticide. But at the end of the day, these conversations reflect the willingness of those who want to serve our cities and counties — to serve us — and you see the benefits of a system where people create real change by speaking up and showing up.
For those who say they can’t be bothered to take the time to read up and go vote, I would simply say there are nations whose elections of any kind — any offered change of power — are bathed in blood. Citizens of those nations would give anything to have the process that we have. There are also people spread out across the globe who are actively fighting tyranny of all forms, protecting our right to exercise democracy. By not making the effort on our part, we render their sacrifices useless.
It’s easy to complain or point out the problems within our local, state and federal systems. And Lord knows we have plenty of problems. But let’s not forget the potential we have to create real change by checking a box on a slip of paper — a simple action, but one that we should be honored and thankful to do.
